Show-Mei Huang



Show-Mei Huang passed away on July 1, 2019 peacefully at home with her family. She was born Show-Mei Shu in Tainan, Taiwan in 1942. She attended the prestigious National Taiwan University, graduating in 1964. In 1966, she moved to the U.S. to pursue a Masters of Science Degree in Nutrition at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. After her graduation, she moved to Los Angeles, where she married Tung-Shiuh Huang in 1968. Following their childrens' births, she moved to Seattle in 1977.



Show-Mei enjoyed traveling, particularly visiting the scenic national parks and she loved flowers, especially irises, which she proudly grew at her home of 42 years. Show-Mei is survived by her husband, Tung-Shiuh, daughter Grace (Scot), son Perry and grandson Alex.



Her interment will be in Seattle later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory, to the National Parks Foundation or the University of Washington Botanic Gardens. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019