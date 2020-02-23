|
Si Johnson
Loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; talented pharmacist and treasured colleague; international adventurer and Ocean Shores weekender; photographer, astronomer, voter, reader, music-lover, Cougar, collector, and treasured member of our family, Si left his mark on the world and left us too soon.
A celebration of Si's life will be held at the Nile Country Club on March 8 at 1:00 pm.
Donations in Si's memory can be made to the WSU College of Pharmacy Alumni Scholarship Fund, 412 E. Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020