Sib Corbett
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sylvia "Sib" Ann Jeffers Corbett. Sib passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was the youngest of three daughters born to LeRoy Willmar Jeffers and Mary Frances Antoinette Gormley in Miles City, Montana. She was known for her loyalty, kindness and thoughtful heart-always welcoming and tolerant of others-she was a "true" friend. Sib had an extraordinary sense of humor, loved word games and was an avid reader.
Thank you to CHI Franciscan Hospice Nurses and her Wesley In-Home Caretakers-you are all angels walking amongst us!
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Katrina), and her husband, Dave. She is survived by her sons: Ken (Leesa) Corbett of Taylorsville, UT; John (Ann) Corbett of Maple Valley, WA; seven Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the fall, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church
in Federal Way, WA.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to Virginia Mason Pancreatic Cancer Care in Seattle, WA. All are welcome to share your memories at www.cadycremationservices.com and a longer version of her obituary is posted there.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020