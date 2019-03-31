Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sibyl Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sibyl Elaine Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sibyl Elaine Crawford Obituary
Sibyl Elaine Crawford

March 5, 1923 ~ March 21, 2019

Sibyl Elaine Crawford (born Jorgensen) came into this world on March 5, 1923 in Chehalis, Washington. Born to Henry and Margaret, she was the third of four spirited daughters. At the generous age of 96, Sibyl passed away in her home on Capitol Hill, Seattle on March 21, 2019. She joins Gordon Crawford, husband of 38 years, who precedes her.

Sibyl is a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to an ever growing family who have been blessed with the pure joy of her presence, the wisdom of her experience and the power of her influence. She has been the friend of many and the close and treasured companion of a fortunate few.

Sibyl was a woman of strong views, whip-smart humor and eclectic taste. She embraced Reggae music, which she loved for the richness of the language, the resonance of the beat and the power of the message. She celebrated the beauty and soulfulness of African art, music, dance, and drums and filled her house with these sounds, objects and images. She basked equally in the poetry of Frost, Longfellow and Service, who kept good company with Hafiz, Khayyam and Lao Tsu on her bookshelves.

Sibyl was like the sun. She was the solar center of a community of people who were drawn to her captivating warmth, energy and state of enlightenment. She was the spirit of curiosity, grace and boundless love. Those whose lives she touched are forever connected through her. She will always be held dear to our hearts and we will fondly remember her glow.

Sibyl was a luminous being who has now returned to her home of love and light.

One Love, Sibby.

Memorial Service will be held

Friday, April 5th, at 1:00PM at

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel

508 North 36th St., Seattle 98103

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now