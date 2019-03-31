Sibyl Elaine Crawford



March 5, 1923 ~ March 21, 2019



Sibyl Elaine Crawford (born Jorgensen) came into this world on March 5, 1923 in Chehalis, Washington. Born to Henry and Margaret, she was the third of four spirited daughters. At the generous age of 96, Sibyl passed away in her home on Capitol Hill, Seattle on March 21, 2019. She joins Gordon Crawford, husband of 38 years, who precedes her.



Sibyl is a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to an ever growing family who have been blessed with the pure joy of her presence, the wisdom of her experience and the power of her influence. She has been the friend of many and the close and treasured companion of a fortunate few.



Sibyl was a woman of strong views, whip-smart humor and eclectic taste. She embraced Reggae music, which she loved for the richness of the language, the resonance of the beat and the power of the message. She celebrated the beauty and soulfulness of African art, music, dance, and drums and filled her house with these sounds, objects and images. She basked equally in the poetry of Frost, Longfellow and Service, who kept good company with Hafiz, Khayyam and Lao Tsu on her bookshelves.



Sibyl was like the sun. She was the solar center of a community of people who were drawn to her captivating warmth, energy and state of enlightenment. She was the spirit of curiosity, grace and boundless love. Those whose lives she touched are forever connected through her. She will always be held dear to our hearts and we will fondly remember her glow.



Sibyl was a luminous being who has now returned to her home of love and light.



One Love, Sibby.



Memorial Service will be held



Friday, April 5th, at 1:00PM at



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel



508 North 36th St., Seattle 98103



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019