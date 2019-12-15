|
Sidney "Sid" John Flor
September 3, 1940 - December 1, 2019
Sid was born in Seattle, Washington, the son of Oliver Peter Flor and Louise Zietta Pistoresi Flor.
Sid grew up in close-knit Italian family on Queen Anne Hill with brother Oliver Flor (Fran) and sister Barbara Billing (John). All attended St. Anne Parish and School. Sid graduated from Seattle Preparatory School in 1958 and from Seattle University in 1962.
Admirably Sid worked for one company his entire life. He began at Washington Mutual Bank at age 19 and worked there for over 40 years retiring at age 59. He was passionate about his career and deeply cared for his employees, who shared the mutual admiration and continued friendships long after his retirement.
Besides his career, his passions were Seattle Prep, UW Husky Football, Notre Dame Football, golfing, family and friends. He was the best father, husband, and grandfather to his family and will be deeply missed.
Sid was the father to 4 wonderful children: the late David Flor, Kristin Flor Perret (Eric), Matthew Flor (Leigh) and Martha Flor (Richard). Sid was married to loving wife Caryl in 1990 and gained a stepdaughter, Erica Maldonado (Alex). They had a very special connection which was deeply admired by their children, friends and family. Sid is grandfather to Clayton and Smith, as well as two step grandchildren. Sid and Caryl traveled together, had many dear friends, split their time between Seattle and Laguna Beach, California, experiencing life to its fullest without regrets. In addition to relatives in North America, Sid is also survived by numerous relatives in and around Rev (Trentino) Italy.
We will never forget Sid's loving nature and we will carry him on in our hearts. We will do our best to live out his character with his grace, kindness, integrity and humility. As Sid would say: "Be humble in your pride, and proud of your humility"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Prep's Class of '58 Endowment to honor Sid's experience and lifelong friendships. Send gifts to: Seattle Preparatory School at 2400 11th Ave. E. Seattle, WA 98102 or visit www.seaprep.org/give Sid placed a very high value on education. A total of 15 Flors have attended Seattle Prep spanning three generations.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on January 4th at 11:00am,
1411 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119.
A Celebration of Life reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019