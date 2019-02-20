Resources More Obituaries for Sigrid Ludwig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sigrid Ellram Ludwig

Sigrid Ellram Ludwig, born September 18, 1928 in Tartu Estonia, died peacefully and passed from the loving arms of her family to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett after a short illness.



Sigrid lost her hearing to scarlet fever at age 5 and then attended a deaf school in Porkuni Estonia. Sigrid truly embodied the American Dream, she fled from her war-torn country of Estonia in 1944 after her father, who was an officer in the army was killed in battle. Her family fled by boat to Poland to escape the invading Russian army, after the war, she was in a German relocation camp for 5 years. She was sponsored to come to New York and sailed to the USA in 1949 with her mother to join her brother, who arrived one month before her. Eventually she moved to Minneapolis Minnesota to be near family where she began work as a seamstress; a trade that she learned at school and while in Germany. Soon after that she purchased her own home for her and her mother. She met the love of her life the Reverend William A. Ludwig when he, also being deaf, was doing his internship at her Lutheran church. They eventually moved to Columbus Ohio and then to Seattle where they lived together for 47 years. Sigrid had a lovely spirit that did not reflect the struggles and adversity that she endured in her early life. She has been a tremendous blessing to her family, her church and the local deaf community; she will be greatly missed by all who know her. She was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother; four jobs that she took very seriously and enjoyed very much.



She is preceded in death by her parents Heinrich and Rosalie Ellram and her brother Ergav (Nils) and his wife Aime. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. William Ludwig, her three adult children William E. Ludwig (Kate), Mara L. Rohrenbach (Mike) and Lydia D. DePano (Jon) and her grandchildren, Shaleen Locke (Michael), Andre DePano (Samantha), Seth Rohrenbach (Kristin), Lindi Key (Francis), Carly Bradshaw (Steven) and Angelina DePano and her great grandchildren; Jayden, Evelynn, Luca and Liliana.



We will be celebrating her life in a memorial service at 1:30 PM



Saturday, February 23rd at Messiah Lutheran Church



7050 35th Ave. NE, Seattle WA. Officiating will be Rev. Eugene Ludwig of McMinnville, OR.



The family would like to thank the Physicians and staff at The Everett Clinic and Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett for their kind and compassionate care of our dear Sigi. We are also grateful to our friends, co-workers and family that have been so kind and caring to us over the past two weeks. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: ILDA (International Lutheran Deaf Association)/ Lutheran Deaf Mission Society. http://deafjesus.org Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019