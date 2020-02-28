|
Sol (Mickey) Michael Tacher
Sol M. Tacher passed away in his home in Bellevue, WA on February 26, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born on September 9, 1934, the fifth of five children, in Seattle, WA to Morris and Zelda Tacher.
Sol attended Garfield High School and the University of Washington, earning a communications degree.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary, sons Brad (Patti), Jeff, Greg (Ruthann), daughter Carla, and stepsons Kevin (Margi) and Chris, grandchildren, Jacob, Drew, Samuel, Jackson, Max, Sophie; Elyse and Natalie with their mother, Marianne.
After graduation, "Mick" went to work managing KOL AM
and KFKF FM. Having found his passion in radio and the broadcasting industry, he ventured out on his own and started a national radio sales company, "The Tacher Company, Inc." in 1968. In addition, he went on to own many other radio stations and two of his sons and nephew joined him in the family business.
One of his greatest strengths was his unwavering will, and his passion that fueled everything he did. He approached every situation in life with optimism.
He was a truth teller, story teller, joke teller, honored tradition, and connected deeply with many across generations. Nothing made him shine brighter than his family.
He leaves a lasting mark on Seattle and will be dearly missed by the many lives he touched.
The family respectfully requests any memorial gifts be made to Kline Galland Home, Kaplan Cancer Research Fund and/or the Bloodworks Northwest.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020