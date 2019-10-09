|
Rabbi Solomon Maimon
At the age of 100, Rabbi Solomon Maimon passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. He was born in Tekirdag, Turkey and came to the United States with his family in 1924 at the age of six. He was the first Sephardic Rabbi to be ordained in the U.S. at New York's Yeshiva University. Following his ordination, in 1944, he returned to Seattle and became the Rabbi of Sephardic Bikur Holm Congregation. He held that position for over 40 years until his retirement and then served as its Rabbi Emeritus until his passing.
Rabbi Maimon's mantra was "Let's Build for Them" focusing on youth, believing them to be the future community builders. Rabbi Maimon envisioned,
encouraged and was the architect of many Jewish institutions in Seattle, including the Seattle Hebrew Day School (now known as the Seattle Hebrew Academy), Northwest Yeshiva High School, Seattle Kollel and the Sephardic Adventure Camp which began in 1955. To this day, the camp is still very well attended by local, national and international children where they are exposed to and trained in the unique Sephardic customs, rituals and liturgy in a fun and active way. He also served for many years as the Av Beth Din (Chief Rabbi) of the Seattle Va'ad, the organization of Orthodox Rabbis in the Seattle area.
His funeral, held at the Sephardic Bikur Holim Congregation on September 27, was attended by about 400 members of Seattle's Jewish Community, with internment at the Seattle Sephardic Brotherhood Cemetery.
Rabbi Maimon is survived by his two sons, Rabbi Abraham Maimon of Monsey, New York and Rabbi Michael Maimon of Jerusalem, Israel, and 30 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sarah Romey Maimon, the untimely death of his two children, Mordechai and Sheryl Maimon and by his second wife, Esther Kubie Maimon.
