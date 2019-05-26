Home

Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and friend passed away peacefully with family at his side on March 25, 2019. Soon was born in China on July 6, 1933. He spent most of his childhood and adult life living in Seattle. He was a restaurateur, owning and running various businesses for many years. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his siblings, You Oy Woo, Soon Hong Look and Yau Shun Chew; and by his daughter, Susan with Martin, son-in-law, sons Kim and Regan with Ria, daughter-in-law; and by his grandchildren, Jessica, Krista, Andrew and Lauren, and a great grandchild, Kayden, and many extended family.

A private funeral was held on April 20, 2019 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
