Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Hills of Eternity Cemetery
Sophie Mendelsohn Levin


1929 - 2019
Sophie Mendelsohn Levin Obituary
Sophie Mendelsohn Levin

Sophie Levin, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at

12:30 pm on August 11, 2019 at Hills of Eternity Cemetery.

Sophie was born November 25, 1929 to Jacob and Annie Mendelsohn, the youngest of 4 children. She was a graduate of Garfield High School.

Sophie enjoyed a long career and is best known as a greeter at Costco in Issaquah where she was known and loved by all.

Sophie is survived by daughter, Lisa (Michael) DeBrock; grand-children, Alexis and Tyler; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
