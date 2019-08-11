|
Sophie Mendelsohn Levin
Sophie Levin, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at
12:30 pm on August 11, 2019 at Hills of Eternity Cemetery.
Sophie was born November 25, 1929 to Jacob and Annie Mendelsohn, the youngest of 4 children. She was a graduate of Garfield High School.
Sophie enjoyed a long career and is best known as a greeter at Costco in Issaquah where she was known and loved by all.
Sophie is survived by daughter, Lisa (Michael) DeBrock; grand-children, Alexis and Tyler; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019