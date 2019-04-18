Sou (Sue) Liu Eng



February 26, 1931 ~ April 14, 2019



Sue passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Cherry Hill in Seattle while surrounded by family. Born in Taishan, Guangdong, China, to Wah and Mak Liu, she married Fook Bong Eng in 1948 and relocated to Seattle.



She worked as a seamstress at Farwest Garments and Eddie Bauer in Seattle. Later, she balanced her time between homemaking and helping with the family's restaurants, including Gim Ling (Chinatown), Teahouse (Greenwood), and Hong's (Lynnwood). In retirement she pursued her passion for travel, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.



Sue is preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn, survived by husband Bong, children: Frank (Nancy) and Kenneth (Freida); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



A service will be held at 2:30pm



at Butterworth Funeral Home



on Saturday, 4/27, followed by



burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.



The guest book can be signed at



www.butterworthfuneralhome.com Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019