Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterworth Funeral Home
520 W RAYE ST
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 282-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Sou Eng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sou Liu (Sue) Eng

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sou Liu (Sue) Eng Obituary
Sou (Sue) Liu Eng

February 26, 1931 ~ April 14, 2019

Sue passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Cherry Hill in Seattle while surrounded by family. Born in Taishan, Guangdong, China, to Wah and Mak Liu, she married Fook Bong Eng in 1948 and relocated to Seattle.

She worked as a seamstress at Farwest Garments and Eddie Bauer in Seattle. Later, she balanced her time between homemaking and helping with the family's restaurants, including Gim Ling (Chinatown), Teahouse (Greenwood), and Hong's (Lynnwood). In retirement she pursued her passion for travel, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.

Sue is preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn, survived by husband Bong, children: Frank (Nancy) and Kenneth (Freida); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2:30pm

at Butterworth Funeral Home

on Saturday, 4/27, followed by

burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

The guest book can be signed at

www.butterworthfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterworth Funeral Home
Download Now