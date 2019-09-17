|
|
Mary Clare Boland, SP
(Sister Mary Wilfrid)
Sister Mary Clare Boland, age 89, a Sister of Providence for 71 years, died September 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, WA.
Vigil Service: Friday, September 20, 2019, at 6:30 PM, and Funeral Mass: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM,
both at Mount St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, WA, after Mass and reception. Bonney Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sr. Mary Clare is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joseph and John, and sisters, Elinor and Margaret. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and her sisters in community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, #9016, Renton, WA 98057-9016.
To view Sister Mary Clare's obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at
www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019