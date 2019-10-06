|
Spencer James Westmoreland
Born December 11, 1997 in San Ramon, CA; died September 18, 2019 in Seattle. Embraced by the community of Richmond Beach for 19 years.
Survived by his parents, Clark and Suzanne, his best friend and sister, Eve, his large extended family of Westmorelands and McAteers, and his beloved Gypsy-dog.
Spencer lived his short life to the fullest, embracing all genres of music and was an accomplished trombonist. Spencer excelled in the sciences and was an enthusiast of team, individual, and fantasy sports. He was a phenom with statistics. His entrepreneurial shoe passion was renowned.
This young man exuded kindness and warmth and listened with compassion; most recently as he was being trained as a pharmacy technician. He ran a marathon to raise money for cancer research and rode several 70 mile charity bike rides for MS research. He also loved to give blood, especially if he got a free chicken sandwich.
In death, Spencer gave life as an Organ Donor to at least six different transplant recipients. He was a gift to know and a giver to the end.
Contributions may be made in Spencer's name to Suicidepreventionlifeline.org or Organdonor.gov
A Remembrance gathering has been held and we are grateful to those who were there.
