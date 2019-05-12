Stacie E. Shulman



Of Seattle, WA passed away on the evening of May 10, 2019. She was a devoted mother and artist. She was very proud of her son Rabbi Ian Bailey and his 3 children. Stacie would spend her days painting, drawing, knitting, and making pottery which most of her family and friends have a piece of her work. Stacie was preceded in death by her parents S. Leonard & Betty Lou Shulman and is survived by her son Ian Bailey (Julia), Grandchildren Bracha, Hillel, and Ezra Bailey, Brothers Steve & John Shulman (Marilyn), Sister Ariella Shulman, Niece Lisa Lynch (Jeff), Nephews Yousef & Nissim Shulman, Aunt Karen Vasudev (Arakere), Cousin Sally Alger, and her step mom Ginny Shulman, plus many more cousins and friends. The service and burial for Stacie will at Herzl Memorial Park, 16501 Dayton Ave N, Shorline, WA 98133 on Tuesday, May 14th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Kline Galland Home, City of Hope Seattle Chapter or Jewish Family Services. Published in The Seattle Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019