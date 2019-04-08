|
Stacy H. Lindbom
Stacy Lindbom passed away in her home in Lake Havasu AZ on March 6, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Nancy Hammann on March 6, 1956 in Cincinnati Ohio. At the age of 13 Stacy and her family moved to Seattle, WA. Stacy married Allen Lindbom on June 7, 1986 and is survived by him and their two children, Joe and Emily. Stacy was always a caretaker and touched many lives in her days working at Northwest Hospital and with the elderly at Visiting Angels. After a battle with cancer Stacy lost her life quickly and unexpectedly. Stacy had a loving heart and kind soul, she will always be remembered for the way her presence lightened up the room.
