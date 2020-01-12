|
|
Stacy Jo (Lindgren) Rapp
Stacy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Providence Everett. She was surrounded in love by husband Russ and her immediate family, Marta, Kristy, Gary, Joseph and nephew John. Our hearts are broken to lose our Stacy, she burned bright and left us much too soon at age 61. She'll forever live on in our hearts and minds.
Stacy was born May 25th,1958 in Whittier, CA to John and Marta (Sweet) Lindgren. She was their first born of three children and was the boss!
The family lived in La Habra, CA until moving to Yorba Linda, CA in 1971. In 1974 the family relocated to the Somerset neighborhood in Bellevue, WA. Stacy graduated from Newport High School in 1976 and went on to receive her B.A. in Business Administration from WWU in 1980.
Stacy met her husband Russ later in life and immediately both knew they were meant for each other, within a few weeks they married on July 25th 2002.
Early in her career she worked as a recruiting manager with Robert Half and an account executive with Experian. Stacy had worked for 17 years as a Senior Personal Banker with Banner Bank; short stints in Belltown and Bothell eventually lead her to the Woodinville Branch where her clients adored her. Stacy recently left Banner to pursue a new career as a Retail Relationship Manager with First Financial Northwest Bank a business she held in high regard for the employees she had met through Woodinville Chamber of Commerce events. She volunteered quite regularly at local events and this past June Stacy had a wonderful experience traveling to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch in Missouri (for abused and at-risk youth) where she spent a week of volunteer service.
She loved walking her dogs, annual trips to Hawaii, spending holidays with her family, and attending church. Mostly she cherished her time at home with Russ and their fur babies: cooking, decorating, reading and watching movies. She loved her movies and kept us laughing with her ability to quote key lines from hundreds of films. Stacy held a soft spot in her heart for animals. She and Russ's place was sanctuary for abandoned cats and dogs that would mysteriously turn up in their yard, and happily find a new life in their loving home.
Stacy was preceded in death by her father, John C. Lindgren. She is survived by her husband Russell Rapp along with her mother Marta, brother Gary, sister Kristy (Joseph) and nephew John. Mother in law Loretta, brother in law Ken (Diane) nephew Michael, sister in law Judith (Jeff) nephew Jason and niece Josephine.
A memorial service & reception
to celebrate Stacy's life will be
held at Bothell United Methodist
Church on Wednesday, January 15th. Service: 1:00 pm Reception: 2:00-4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local pet rescue shelter.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020