Stanislaw Stempak (Stan) was born March 23, 1934 in Poland, and passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2019 with his wife by his side after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Christine, his brother, Bruno, his stepson, Donald, and his 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marianna and Stanislaw, and brothers, Jan and Tony. Stan retired from Hostess Bakery after 33 years. He loved bowling, fishing, and making everyone around him laugh. He was the life of the party and will be sorely missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
