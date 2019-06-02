|
|
Stanley E. Goodell
Longtime Seattle, Queen Anne Hill resident, Stan passed away May 24, 2019 on Bainbridge Island, Washington.
He was born September 9, 1922 in Brookings Oregon. Graduated Pasadena California High School in 1940 and Pasadena Junior College in 1942. He was a 1944 graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point New York. Stan served as a naval deck officer in both Atlantic and Pacific WWII theaters of war, and at Bikini Atoll for the first post war atom bomb test.
He married Mary Brett Aspinwall of Port Washington NY in December 1946. Stan spent his working career in the office supply business in Seattle (Ruggles Inc., and Trick & Murray).
He was preceded in death by Mary in October 1998. Stan is survived by wife Nell of Bainbridge Island, sons Peter (Linda) and David (Cappy) of Seattle, and daughter Margaret (Mark Henry) of Bainbridge Island, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019