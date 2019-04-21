Stanley H. Durst, Sr.



Born 11-14-1927 Eureka, KS Died 4-13-2019 Bozeman, MT



Age 91. Stanley spent his youth in Yakima, WA moved to Seattle in 1940. Graduated from Roosevelt high school in 1945. Was in the Army as a paratrooper during WW II. Received his Masters Degree in Education at the University of Washington. Was an Educator with the Seattle public Schools from 1952-1986 then went on to be a professor at Northwest University from 1986-1998 when he retired. Upon retirement he and his wife traveled. In 2015 they moved to Bozeman to be near their daughter. A member of Calvary Temple/Christian Assembly of God since 1940. He constructed and flew model airplanes from the time he was 8 years old until he was into his eighties and was a member of the Maramoor Park model airplane club.



He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Yvonne, his children Stan Jr. (Sandy), Ohio; Michele Burns (Ron), Wyoming; preceded in death by his daughter Linda Marker (John), California; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grand-children. He was a kind, gentle man.



Funeral service Sat., April 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Acacia Memorial. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary