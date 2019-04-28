|
|
Stanley Kozlowski
Age 90, Stan died peacefully on Thursday 4/18/2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Kozlowski. He is survived by his children, Ken Kozlowski (Patty), Kathy Clausen (Ron), Steve Kozlowski, and his grandchildren Nate, Bryce, Rhianna, and Andrew.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wenatchee, WA.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Building Fund for Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 145 Willard St Leavenworth, WA 98826 or Vets Serving Vets "The Bunker" 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA 98801.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019