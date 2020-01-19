|
Stanley William Leszynski
August 19, 1924 ~ January 4, 2020
Stanley William Leszynski (Stanislaw Boleslaw Leszczynski) was born on a farm in Hobart, Indiana to parents Stanislaw and Christina (Ziolo) Leszczynski, immigrants from Poland. He had two brothers and two sisters. Stan attended Purdue University graduating in February 1947 after spending two years in the Army Signal Corps stationed in Alaska during World War II. Stan moved to Seattle, WA in January 1949 where he worked as an Instrumentation Design and Test Engineer at the Boeing Company. During his career, he contributed to many valuable programs, including the Apollo moon missions. He created two patented inventions which Boeing and other companies used on commercial aircraft. Stan led a folk dance group in Seattle where he met Lois Erickson, a dietician at Harborview Hospital. They married in 1956, moved to Bellevue and had four children. Stan retired in 1990 after 41 years at Boeing. Stan was a regular volunteer at St. Louise Parish, passionate about culture and ethnic studies, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Boy Scout leader for over 20 years, built 35 houses for Habitat for Humanity, loved to travel, loved his garden, antique cars, trivia and genealogy and most of all, he loved to help his kids and neighbors with home improvement projects.
Stan is survived by his beloved wife, Lois, brother William (Amy), son Stanley Jr. (Joan), daughters Tina (Robert), Linda (David), Patti (Nate), and his grandchildren Devon, Brooke, Cole, Lucas (Vanessa), Reese, Stanley III, Jill, and Katie.
Stan will be deeply missed for his great sense of humor, his selfless service to others and his great love for his family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Stan to be held at St. Louise Parish
(141 - 156th Ave SE, Bellevue 98007)
at 11am on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
Donations appreciated to St. Louise Parish and Habitat for Humanity. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8990082
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020