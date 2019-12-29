|
Starr Miyeko Urakawa Hashiguchi
October 21, 1929-December 10,2019
Surrounded by three generations of descendants, Starr Miyeko Urakawa Hashiguchi passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019.
Starr was born on October 21, 1929 in Auburn, Washington to Yoshio and Masaye Kakutani Urakawa, the oldest of four girls: Elsie, who predeceased her in 1995, Marianne, and Sanaye. During WWII the family was imprisoned at the Minidoka War Relocation Center near Hunt, Idaho.
She was married to Hachiro Hashiguchi on September 10, 1950 at the Japanese Congregational Church. Their union created two daughters and a son: Mia, Aya, and Ko. Hachiro celebrated fifty years of marriage with Starr before passing away from cancer on April 11, 2001.
Her lifelong interest in the arts showed up professionally as well as in her hobbies: she taught sewing and tailoring at both Renton Vocational-Technical Institute, and Seattle Central Community College. She was also a seamstress with an extensive private clientele. Starr self-published a textbook on "Timeless Tailoring" which was still being sold as a class text over a decade after she retired from teaching. Later her talents extended to dollmaking, where her Japanese-styled sewed dolls were eagerly purchased at bazaars. She also was a gifted Hardanger embroider and taught classes in the art. Starr's own clothing, whether sewed, embroidered, knit, or crocheted, were works of art; and showed inspiration from both the traditional Japanese and the French designer Chanel.
Starr served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader in the 1950s and 1960s inspiring many girls and young women.
An avid bowler in her youth, Starr was a devoted fan of all the Seattle professional sports teams; the Seahawks, Mariners, and the SuperSonics prior to their departure from Seattle.
Starr was quietly but cheerfully devout, first as a member of Japanese Congregational Church, and later serving for many years on boards and committees for Plymouth Congregational Church in Seattle.
In the latter part of her life, Starr traveled extensively; visiting Japan many times, to France, England, and Scotland, to Hawaii, to Russia, and taking the entire family on a cruise to Alaska in 1998.
In addition to two sisters and her three children, Starr is survived by six grandchildren, a great-grandchild and seven nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a private family gathering early next year, and a graveside ceremony in the spring.
Donations in Starr's memory may be made to the Plymouth Housing Group.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019