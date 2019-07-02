Stella Marie Bass



June 6, 1953 ~ June 30, 2019



Stella Marie Bass was born June 6, 1953 to Madeline and Peter Conom.



Stella lived in the Magnolia neighborhood in Seattle her entire life. When Stella was 15 years old, attending Queen Anne High School, she met the love of her life Steve Bass. They married in 1972.



Stella worked at Nordstrom and Frederick and Nelson until her sons Brian and Andy arrived. Stella went back to school and graduated from the University of Washington and received her Master's in Education from Seattle University. She loved teaching and spent many years at Washington Middle School.



Stella was very proud of her Greek Orthodox faith and culture. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos at the Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption.



Stella was passionate about family, especially spending time with her four grandchildren. She enjoyed holidays and family birthdays that always highlighted her Greek cooking skills.



Although Stella was diagnosed with Evans Syndrome in early 2018 and followed all medical regiments with a positive outlook, the disease took her on June 30, 2019 and she is now in heaven with loved ones who have gone before her.



Stella is survived by her mother Madeline Conom; beloved husband Steve Bass; son Brian Bass and spouse Kristan LaJoie, son Andy Bass; brother Tom Conom and spouse Ann Conom, brother John Conom and spouse Diane Conom; sister in laws, Mary Bass and Life partner Jeff Jelinek, and Joanne Wilson and spouse Dave Wilson; her four beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Celebration of Life will be held



Friday, July 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the



Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption located at 1804 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption. Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019