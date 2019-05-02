Home

Yun-Chang (Stephan) Chu passed away unexpectedly at home, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 57. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his loving husband, John Applegate of West Seattle.

Stephan came to America to learn English. He met John at Western Washington Univ. and they were together for 30 years, married for six. Over the years they enjoyed trips throughout the Western United States; especially to places such as Yellowstone National Park, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

For over 15 years Stephan provided loving home healthcare services to many grateful families in the Seattle area. Friends describe him as a generous and loving soul who went out of his way to care for others.

Interment burial will be at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019
