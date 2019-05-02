Resources More Obituaries for Stephanie Amick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephanie Jones Amick

Stephanie Gallant Jones was born in 1937 to doting parents, Dorothy G. and Jack E. Jones. Taffy grew up in Mount Baker where she was joined by twin brother and sister Jonathan and Priscilla. She went to John Muir Elementary School and Helen Bush School. For two years she attended the University of Oregon (her Dad's alma mater), then graduated from Smith College.



She married Robert Amick and settled in Claremont, California, with their much-loved daughter, Victoria (Tori). She gained her Masters Degree in Education at Claremont College, then taught for many years in the Claremont School District. Bob taught psychology at Mount San Antonio College until his death in 1983. Tori has continued her parents' careers as a high school science teacher.



When she retired she moved to the Big Island of Hawaii where she farmed coffee, and later macadamia nuts and mangoes. She became a Master Gardener and actively promoted local vegetable and fruit growing, farmer's markets and gardening with indigenous Hawaiian plants. Her own farm and garden is an expression of her artistry and skills in helping fruit and flowers thrive.



She was an active member of the American Association of University Women in Kona, helping to run the yearly GEMS program, Girls Exploring Math and Science. She loved learning about Hawaiian history and was a docent at local historical properties. Through her Jones ancestry she joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, which supports returning military staff.



Her favorite activity was outrigger canoe paddling with both the Keoua and the Keauhou Canoe Clubs. In later years she helped organize and oversee races locally and overseas. She also crewed for several Ironman competitions and Ultramarathons. She was on the Hawaii Island Council of the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust.



She returned to the Pacific Northwest each summer, staying on one of the islands in the Salish Sea and renewing her connection with the weather and animal and plant life. She said she felt like the salmon returning to their birth waters.



In July 2018 she had a stroke, and with her daughter's help, moved to Kona Life Care. The support she received helped her regain strength and skills, and she treasured the staff who looked after her. Her paddling friends visited regularly, read with her, brought seed for the bird feeder and took her to lunch and to the beach. Although she made steady gains, she died quickly in bed on the morning of the 14th of April 2019.



She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Tori and Mark Evashenk, their son, Robert (Kasey) and daughter Sarah; her brother and sister, and her Gallant aunt and cousins.



Contributions can be made to the Whidbey Watershed Stewards. Published in The Seattle Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019