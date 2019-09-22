|
Stephanie Rae Stewart
September 3, 1982 ~ August 23, 2019
Born in Seattle, WA. Growing up in what later became Shoreline, WA.
Stephanie passed away (at 36) peacefully surrounded by her family's love, after her gracious and courageous 16 month battle with stage IV cancer. She is survived by her parents Jeff and Bev Stewart also of Shoreline; her sister Shawna Hawkins (Dan) and their son Cameron; her brother Brandon; her grandma Joan Breda; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Shorewood HS (Shoreline) in 2001. She worked for her grandma's business (The Kidswim Pool in Lake City 2000-2002) before and while working at the Hurray For Me School (now Horizon) in Richmond Beach from 2002-2011. She loved to be around kids and worked as a Nanny for several families after her time with HFM. We will greatly miss her infectious smile and the sound of her laughter along with her having such a kind, positive, thankful and uplifting heart to all that knew her; we know she made a difference in the lives of many! We will cherish our time with her forever and will surely miss her all the rest of our days.
"Love you to the moon and back and now~beyond" Sweetheart.
~ Until we are together again~
Celebration of her life
Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd
Lynnwood, WA 98036.
