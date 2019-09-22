Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Rae Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Rae Stewart Obituary
Stephanie Rae Stewart

September 3, 1982 ~ August 23, 2019

Born in Seattle, WA. Growing up in what later became Shoreline, WA.

Stephanie passed away (at 36) peacefully surrounded by her family's love, after her gracious and courageous 16 month battle with stage IV cancer. She is survived by her parents Jeff and Bev Stewart also of Shoreline; her sister Shawna Hawkins (Dan) and their son Cameron; her brother Brandon; her grandma Joan Breda; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Shorewood HS (Shoreline) in 2001. She worked for her grandma's business (The Kidswim Pool in Lake City 2000-2002) before and while working at the Hurray For Me School (now Horizon) in Richmond Beach from 2002-2011. She loved to be around kids and worked as a Nanny for several families after her time with HFM. We will greatly miss her infectious smile and the sound of her laughter along with her having such a kind, positive, thankful and uplifting heart to all that knew her; we know she made a difference in the lives of many! We will cherish our time with her forever and will surely miss her all the rest of our days.

"Love you to the moon and back and now~beyond" Sweetheart.

~ Until we are together again~

Celebration of her life

Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd

Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Please sign her on-line guest book

with any messages or memories

of her at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.