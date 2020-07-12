Stephanie Vivian Salamon
Stephanie Vivian Salamon passed away peacefully at her home in Seattle, WA after a long battle with breast cancer. Stephanie was the daughter of Alfred and Charlotte Salmon. Stephanie was born in Redwood City, CA and moved with her family to Bellevue, WA as a teenager. She retired from King County Metro in 2015. Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Guidry-Wold, son-in-law Michael Wold, son, Shawn Thorstad and daughter-in-law, Connie Thorstad; her stepmother, Vivian Salmon, brother, Jeffrey Salmon, sister-in-law, Carolyn Salmon and stepbrother, David Porter; and, her chosen family of lifelong friends, Marianne Baker and Dan Clarke. Donations may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance: www.seattlecca.org
or the Pacific Northwest Ballet: www.pnb.org
