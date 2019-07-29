|
Stephen A. Kennedy
April 14, 1945 ~ July 2, 2018
Steve graduated from Ballard High School in 1963. He was on Navy active duty at Barber's Point Naval Air Station in Hawaii as chaplain's assistant. Steve graduated from the UW from the school of drama. He was a DJ at a Seattle radio station. Then he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years until he retired.
He was youth director at church where he used his drama background. He directed many plays, skits, and talent shows with the gospel message. Faith was very important in Steve's life and he also loved to make people laugh. He loved hiking with the family, nature photography, multi-media slide shows of his photography set to music, jazz music, creating jazz podcasts on his website, and watching movies. He enjoyed watching Husky and Seahawks games. Steve was a loving husband and father and friendly to everyone. He was married to Sharron, the love of his life for 50 years and is survived by Sharron, daughter Amy Kennedy, and son Troy Kennedy. He left a brother, Jim Kennedy (Jenny), sister Linda Buckland (Rick), niece Lisa Martin, niece Charlene Engelland (Eric), nephew Rick Buckland (Teasha), great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. The family wishes donations go to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16431 52nd Ave. W, Edmonds, WA 98026.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 29 to July 30, 2019