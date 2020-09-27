Stephen D. Hare



1950 ~ 2020



Steve was born in Seattle to James Warfield Hare and Kathleen Mading Hare. He was the oldest of four children. Growing up, he lived on Capitol Hill, going to St Joseph's, and graduating from Seattle Prep. In 1970 he married Sandra Jensen. They had 2 children, Christy (Alfonso), and Sean (Holly). In 1972 Steve started a thirty four year career with the Washington State Ferries, retiring as a Chief Engineer. Steve was never one to remain idle. In retirement, he worked on yachts and the Alaska Ferries to support his true passion, racing and wrenching on vintage cars, the more unique the better. Steve enjoyed catching live Blues shows and entertaining his many friends and family at his home in Gig Harbor. Steve had terrific wit and charm and was never one to ask for help, but would be the first one to lend a hand to anyone who asked. Thank you to all of his extended family, long time ferry boat friends, and racing clan for providing so much enrichment to an already full life.



Steve is survived by his two children and their spouses, his grandchildren Colby Dick, Emily Dick, and Hannah Hare, his brother Jay (Kathy), sister Colleen (Tim), his former wives (Sandy and Renee). He was preceded by his parents and brother Chris.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Well done, Steve...



we have the watch.



