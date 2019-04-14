Stephen D. Jackson



November 3, 1945 ~ April 4, 2019



Steve was born in Seattle, Washington, and lived his early years in Apgar, Montana. In 1953 the family moved back to Seattle, where he lived the rest of his life.



He started school in Apgar at a one room school. Seattle schools included Alki and Fauntleroy Elementaries, Denny Jr. High, and Chief Sealth High School, graduating in 1963. He continued his education at Highline Community college, and graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington.



His early jobs included a large route delivering papers for the Seattle Times, and several years at Shasta Beverages. He went on to be a marine mechanic, owning and running Empire Marine Service in Des Moines.



He married Carla, and they had their much loved daughter, Angela Elizabeth. He and Carla later separated. They kept contact, and Carla made sure Angie could maintain her close tie with her dad.



Steve is survived by daughter, Angie; former wife, Carla; siblings Frank (Debby), Nancy (Scott) Gilbert; niece Brittany (Randall) Rozier; and nephews Garth Jackson and Logan Gilbert.



His friendly smile will be missed by his friends at Park Place, where he resided for nearly ten years.



Memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 17th from 2 to 4 PM at Park Place in the multi purpose room. Address 6900 37th Ave South. Light refreshments will be served.



Donations may be made to a .