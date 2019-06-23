|
|
STEPHEN Thoreson
Steve passed away on 6-9-2019 in Seattle after a serious illness.
He was a proud graduate of Washington State University and had close relationships with his many WSU & childhood friends. He dearly loved fishing, camping and golfing with family and friends. Other hobbies were gardening and building intricate model wooden boats. He was admired as a true professional in Construction Management.
Steve was a treasured member of a large family; the favorite "Uncle Steve" to his amazing nieces & nephews.
He is survived by his beloved Wife Candy McCarroll-Thoreson; Father Vern Thoreson (Mary); Sister Sue Thoreson Carmody (Jeff); Sean Quigley (Christie); Kevin Quigley (Suzanne); Erin Quigley (Andrew) & Tara Nelson-Sommerville (David).
Steve was predeceased by his Mother Mary Jane Farrell & Brother Bryan.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 14, 2:30 pm at Innis Arden Clubhouse,
1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline.
Feel free to wear WSU or your favorite team colors.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to https://wnpf.org/donate/ Add Steve's name. (chosen for Ross Lake, his favorite place for fishing & fun!)
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019