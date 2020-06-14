Stephen E. Szwec



June 16, 1936 ~ June 3, 2020



In Loving Memory



Stephen E. Szwec passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, after a valiant fight against aggressive throat cancer.



Steve was born on June 16, 1936 to Elizabeth Weresuik and Stephen Szwec in Buffalo, New York. There he attended elementary and graduated from technical high school. In 1959, he graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) with a degree focus in printing, photography and graphic arts.



Steve was a proud U.S. veteran who enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1959. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and then recruited into a special military intelligence battalion studying reconnaissance photos. He was honorably discharged in 1965.



In Los Angeles, California, he worked as a newspaper printing supervisor and was part owner of the art gallery, Kelton Arts. Later, he enjoyed a long career as an architectural designer in California and in Edmonds, Washington. Steve was an active member of the Edmonds Unitarian Congregation, as well as the Edmonds Senior Center.



As a longtime participant in the Seattle-based theater group, The Second Saturday Players, he had a major role in The Sunshine Boys and played the lead character in A Moon for the Misbegotten. He also volunteered as a crew person for the Driftwood Players at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds. His hobbies included drawing, painting, video production and sailing. Steve was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Barbara M. Szwec. He cherished their many years together, often stating that what he valued most in life was their long and happy marriage.



He is survived by wife Barbara; stepson Robert Masters; stepson Richard Masters and daughter-in-law Susan Masters; daughter Christina Jolin and son-in-law Andrew Jolin; grandchildren Christopher and Jennifer Jolin; and former wife Cordula Ohman.



