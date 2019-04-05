Stephen F. Adler



Born September 27, 1930 in Berlin, Germany to Alfred and Ilse (nee Liepmann) Adler, died peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. In March 1939 Steve was rescued from the Holocaust that would envelop Europe and was sent to England on a Kindertransport with other refugee children. Eventually he was joined in England by his family, and they made their way to Chicago in 1941.



Steve married his high school sweetheart, Judy Weinberg, in 1951. A brilliant student, Steve became a radio "Quiz Kid" in Chicago. He graduated from Roosevelt College when he was 20 and earned a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry at Northwestern University. Steve and Judy moved to Connecticut.



Beginning in the 1980s and after retirement, Steve devoted his time to organizations that are preserving the history and teaching the lessons of the Holocaust. He was active until his last weeks teaching at Seattle's Holocaust Center for Humanity.



Steve passionately loved music, and singing in the Temple Beth Am choir brought him immense joy. Steve was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather.



Steve is predeceased by his brother Ralph, and by wife, Judy. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Herskowitz (Israel) of Norwalk, Connecticut (Israel) and Barbara A. West (his proud co-author) and by his grandchildren, Rebecca, Samuel and Daniel.



Funeral services will be on



Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M.



at Temple Beth Am, 2632 NE 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98115. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019