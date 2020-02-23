|
|
Stephen Hartwig
Stephen James Hartwig (Wiggs), age 71, rode off into the sunset on February 13, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. Stephen was born April 19, 1948 in Seattle, WA. He grew up in Bellevue, WA and worked as a Teamster truck driver for Associated Grocers the majority of his working career as well as for Alaska Airline's ground crew until he moved to sunnier pastures in California and Arizona, and eventually settled in Idaho.
In his younger cowboy days, he rodeoed as a bronc rider, tossed down whiskey with his buddies, and charmed girls with his dazzling dimples. He loved his family, his friends, his dogs and his horses. He laughed and loved with all his soul. Those who knew him best will miss his laugh, his smile, his cowboy cut technique to a cake, his unknown comic routine, the long horse rides on sunny days, and his "I've been meaning to...." mantra, but mostly, they will miss the joy and friendship he brought to the people he loved.
He is survived by his brothers, Brent Hartwig and Boyd Hartwig, and his sister, Cindy O'Neill, his nephews, Jason Porcello and Aaron Porcello, his nieces, Kalyn Porcello, Lara Hartwig, and Tasha Hartwig, and his former wife and good friend, Jackie Freeman. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Naoma Hartwig.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020