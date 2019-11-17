|
|
Stephen Kenneth Smiles
Stephen Kenneth Smiles, 76, passed away peacefully at his Bellevue home on Tuesday, October 30, 2019 after a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born on May 20, 1943 to Kenneth and Eleanor Smiles in Seattle. He grew up in the Madison Park neighborhood and went to Garfield High School, class of 1961. After high school, he attended the University of Washington.
He met Barbara, the love of his life, at work in 1969. They were married in 1973 and never left each other's side for 46 wonderful years of marriage.
Steve worked in the property/casualty insurance industry as a Surplus Lines Broker for 40+ years. He was a hard-working man who loved what he did and the people he worked with.
He had a passion for literature and history. Steve was a diligent reader and could have a conversation on virtually any topic.
Steve could light up any room. His vibrant personality and clever sense of humor were his trademarks. He was particularly fond of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and playing sports with his kids and his grandkids.
Baseball with his boys was one of his joys in life. He loved to reserve a field, gather up all the baseball gear, pitch batting practice and cap off an afternoon with a family picnic. He also loved mapping out activities and fun family events. He was affectionately known to his family as "Pops the Planner".
He was a sports fanatic, especially for his local Seattle teams. Although his true passion was horse racing. He followed all the big races and especially enjoyed attending live races at local and national tracks.
Steve was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Brother. He was a dedicated family man and would do absolutely anything for his loved ones. His huge heart was always, and will forever be, with his family.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his two sons Steve (Reannon) and Scott, sister Sally (Tom), brother Van, and three grandchildren Madelyn, Cameron, and Dylan who loved their "Pops" with all their heart.
Celebration of Steve's amazing life will be held at
Broadmoor Country Club in Seattle on Sunday, November 24th at 1pm. Online obituary,
guest book, and further memorial
information can be viewed at
www.dignitymemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the GU Prostate Cancer Research Fund at UW Medicine at https://depts.washington.edu/givemed/give in memory of Steve.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019