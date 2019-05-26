Stephen Kirk Johnson



Stephen Kirk Johnson passed away on May 19 with loved ones at his side after a four month battle with pancreatic cancer. He had recently moved back to his hometown Spokane from Seattle with his wife.



Steve is the son of Kent and Mamie (Skok) Johnson, he was born in Spokane on May 6, 1942 and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1960. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington and pursued post graduate studies. He had a successful lifelong career in information systems.



Outside of work Steve enjoyed hiking, woodworking & traveling. He and his wife explored the world over the years. He was passionate about coffee and loved brewing the perfect cup of espresso for his friends.



He is survived by Lois, his loving wife of 46 years, his sister Etta Jean and many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan.



Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019