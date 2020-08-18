1/
Stephen L. Cunha
Stephen L. Cunha

March 15, 1946 ~ June 17, 2020

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents Americo and Elsie, and sister Patricia. A loving husband and father he is survived by his wife Joan, children Erik and Elisabeth, nephew David and family, plus many cousins and friends. He was a graduate of the University of Washington, and retired from a long career with the telephone company, then became a para-educator working in area districts. Steve was a fan of the Seattle Opera and known for his opera T-shirts, love of military history and his Panama hat. Sign his Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
