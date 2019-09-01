|
|
Stephen Morgan Richards
April 17, 1944 ~ August 23, 2019
The Rally Master has a new set of coordinates. Steve was a genius at many things, but rallying was his love. He started in the seventies and was a member of Rainier Auto Sports Club.
Physical challenges never stopped him. He twice won the Alcan Winter Rally, Michigan's Press On Rally, California's La Jornada Trabajosa and dozens more. He now races past sister Diane (Jorge) nieces Stacy (Scott) Shannon (Rob) many friends and rally buddies.
We will miss you forever Steve, but you will always be with us on the back roads.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019