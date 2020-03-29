|
|
Stephen Suor
To the Memory of Steve Suor
Steve died March, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 79.
He was born and raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan where he attended high school. Then Steve went to Marietta College and Duke University where he received a Master's in Wood Technology.
He, and wife Judy, moved to Seattle where Steve was employed for many years by Simpson Timber Company. He loved the Pacific Northwest and with his family skied, hiked, backpacked, and rowed until the onset of his illness. He put his ability as a master wood worker to good use at the Lake Washington Rowing Club, helping with the boat house construction and repair of boats. The board room at the club was named in his honor.
Steve is survived by his wife Judy, children Jim (Jim's wife Laurel) and Julia (Julia's husband Phil Morrison), grandchildren Tate, Nicholas, Stephen, and Amelia, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. His smile will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held
at Bellevue Presbyterian Church,
Bellevue, WA where Steve was a
a lifelong elder when it is possible.
If you care to make a donation in Steve's name, please give to any charity that is helping people affected by the corona virus.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020