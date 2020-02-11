|
Stephen Vincent Burgess
April 22, 1942 ~ January 26, 2020
Stephen was born in Seattle to parents Dr. Ernest and Ruth Burgess. The family moved to Mercer Island when he was six years old and Stephen enjoyed life on Mercer Island for the next 70 years. Steve's lifelong love of nature was fostered at any early age by growing up on a beautiful property on Lake Washington, complete with woods, streams and orchards. He was deeply appreciative of the natural beauty of the island and, especially, Luther Burbank Park where he took almost daily walks and which he ardently advocated for through Friends of Luther Burbank Park. Stephen moved to Spokane in 2018 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He died in Spokane on January 26, 2020.
Stephen's passions were nature, the arts and the study of history. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in history and pursued writing as a novelist and poet. He loved hiking and would often take his dog on long treks through the mountains surrounding Seattle. In the winter, Steve could be found skiing on those same slopes. For over thirty years, he enthusiastically attended concerts performed by the Seattle Symphony and thoroughly enjoyed the company of the "regulars" for Thursday night concerts. Stephen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Stephen is survived by his daughter Alyssa Agee and her husband Bryan Agee along with his three grandchildren, Emma, Alex and James. He is also survived by his brother Ernest Burgess, sister-in law Diane Burgess, sister Donna Burgess and brother-in-law George Hoffecker, along with his nieces Elizabeth Hoffecker, Ruth Hoffecker, and Elizabeth Hawksley as well as his nephew Ernest M. Burgess II.
A family memorial service was held at the Mercer Island Presbyterian Church on February 10.
We will all greatly miss our dear Stephen. Please make any memorial contributions in Stephen's name to the Seattle Symphony.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 11, 2020