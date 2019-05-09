Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Steve Hoffman Obituary
Steve Hoffman

Resident of Seattle

January 7, 1949 ~ May 6, 2019

Steve made this world a better place. It is a huge loss that he is no longer with us. He has been described by many as a gentle, smart, witty, loving man, passionate about social justice and philanthropy. He lived in Seattle for 35 years but was originally from Long Island, New York.

He is survived by his partner, Judy Blank, his sister, Melanie Hoffman, his niece, Sharon Voelpel, (Matt Voelpel), great niece & nephews: Percie, Rocky & Teddy.

Friends and family are invited to Steve's celebration of life on

Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am

Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am

at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 N. Aurora Ave, Seattle (206-362-5200).
Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019
