Steve Hoffman
Resident of Seattle
January 7, 1949 ~ May 6, 2019
Steve made this world a better place. It is a huge loss that he is no longer with us. He has been described by many as a gentle, smart, witty, loving man, passionate about social justice and philanthropy. He lived in Seattle for 35 years but was originally from Long Island, New York.
He is survived by his partner, Judy Blank, his sister, Melanie Hoffman, his niece, Sharon Voelpel, (Matt Voelpel), great niece & nephews: Percie, Rocky & Teddy.
Friends and family are invited to Steve's celebration of life on
Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am
at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 N. Aurora Ave, Seattle (206-362-5200). Sign his Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019