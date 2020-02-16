|
|
Steve Ronald Davidson
Steve Ronald Davidson of Sammamish, loving husband to Karen; treasured father of Ian (Lucianne); and grandfather (Pop) to Kara and Ava, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Bellevue. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, February 25th at Preston Cemetery. A reception will follow at Vasa Lodge. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020