Steven Allen Burdick
Steven Allen Burdick

Steve was born November 19, 1952 in Seattle, and spent his entire life in Seattle, attending Ingraham High School and the Lutheran Bible Institute. He had a life-long passion for politics, starting at a young age and never diminishing. He tirelessly worked on state and local campaigns and initiatives, and owned a political campaign consulting and media business for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Ann Burdick. Steve is survived by his siblings Ellen Leinbach, Joan Latham and Jon Burdick, their spouses and children, and will be remembered with much love. Condolences: elementalnw.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
