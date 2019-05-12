Home

More Obituaries for Steven Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Craig Johnson

Steven Craig Johnson Obituary
Steven Craig Johnson

Steven C. Johnson quietly passed away at home on May 7, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his wife Mary, son Ryan and his wife Melissa, daughter Stacey and his sister Tyra. He graduated from Ballard High school in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman in 1972. Then was employed by King County Metro Transit for close to 40 years.

A celebration of his life will be held on May 14th at 1:00 pm at Berean Bible Church

in Shoreline, WA.

Donations may be made in his name to the ALS Organization, Everett Union Gospel Mission or
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
