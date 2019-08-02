|
Steven David Phillips, PhD
Steven David Phillips, Dimensional Metrology expert and Physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology passed away on April 14, 2019. Steve was 60 years old.
Steve earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude, from Washington State University, and a Masters and Doctorate in Physics from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He also earned an MBA from Columbia Union College (now called Washington Adventist University) in 2008.
Steve holds three patents and has authored over 60 research publications in such diverse fields as chemistry, physics, applied optics, and precision engineering. He previously worked as a research scientist and consultant in the optics industry and joined NIST in 1989 as a research scientist in the Dimensional Metrology Group. At NIST, Steve worked as the group leader of the Large-Scale Coordinate Metrology Group and as the program manager for dimensional metrology - the branch of measurement science devoted to precisely measuring the length and form of manufactured goods. He received the Department of Commerce's Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals for his work in dimensional metrology. He was the vice-chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers B89 Committee on Dimensional Metrology and he was the primary American National Standards Institute-designated subject matter expert representing the United States in International Standards Organization committees. He also served on the board of directors of the Nymeo Federal Credit Union.
Steve loved studying, not just reading, books. He had boundless knowledge in so many areas and loved to learn about everything. If he wanted to learn a hobby, he would study the subject and eventually become an expert. He especially loved machine tools and machining and built his own machine shop in the basement of his house. He also loved learning the history and nuances of machining and if it took too long to get them made through NIST's machine shop, he would make parts for his NIST projects.
Steve meant so much to so many people and maintained lasting relationships throughout his life. He will be missed by so many who spent time discussing politics, family, friends and world issues, and for his thoughtful explanations of even the most complex issues.
Steve is survived by his best friend and life partner Colleen Hood, her daughters Jodi and Carli Ellenwood, and Carli's daughter, Aurora Swann; his NIST family; and countless friends, both personal and professional, all around the world.
