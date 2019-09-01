|
Steven F. Fitzer
Always the comedian, Steven F. Fitzer played one last joke on those of us who loved him. After one final deposition and a splendid dinner out, in the early hours of August 28, 2019, Steve passed away peacefully at the age of 68 next to the love of his life, Bertha, and his beloved Bengals. Those lucky enough to know Steve cherished his wit, his loyalty, and his generosity. He loved his family, the practice of law and his community. The loving father of Frederick Michael Fitzer (Fritz), he refused to bestow his name on his only son, but couldn't refrain from referring to him as "Junior" nonetheless.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Steve was the ultimate "Cheesehead" cheering for the Packers every chance he got and ribbing his opponents about inferior teams such as the Bears, the Vikings or the Steelers. Following his graduation from Carroll College, Steve and Bertha married just three weeks before he entered Marquette Law School. Two weeks after graduation in 1976, Steve and Bertha rented a U-Haul and headed to Tacoma where Steve began his distinguished career as a trial lawyer.
Steve's success in the courtroom was legendary but more important to him was his reputation for professionalism and civility. Steve was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and an emeritus member of the Robert J. Bryan American Inn of Court. One of the most gifted natural trial lawyers to grace a courtroom, jurors and clients loved him, judges admired him and frustrated opponents underestimated his skills to their own peril. To the physicians he defended he was known as "Mother Fitzer." Many of his clients remained his friends years after he skillfully defended their reputations.
For years, Steve was the leading fundraiser for the Courage Classic, a bicycle ride that raises much-needed funds for the Child Abuse Intervention Department of Mary Bridge Hospital. The very first person to raise in excess of $100,000, Steve earned an honorary "yellow" jersey for being the most successful fundraiser for the cause of helping abused children in our community. He proudly displayed this jersey at the offices of Fitzer Fitzer Veal McAmis, P.S. where he practiced with Bertha, Jennifer Veal, Elizabeth McAmis and a new recruit, Amy Cole.
Steve leaves a hole in all of our lives, especially Fritz, the son he so loved, and Bertha, his wife of 46 years. Bertha and Fritz ask that you drink a toast to him and that you give your own loved ones an extra special hug. The date and location for a grand celebration of this wonderful man's life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, Bertha and Fritz ask that you help send him off with a second yellow jersey by donating in his memory to assist Mary Bridge in its efforts to end child abuse. His memorial page is at: support.multicare.org/fitzer.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019