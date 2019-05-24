Steven G. Franz



Steven G. Franz passed away on April 11, 2019 following a long illness. Steve ran a successful insurance agency, Quality Risk Management, in the Seattle area for several years.



Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 19, 1943 and grew up in Brooklyn and Queens. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960. After returning from the military he worked on Wall Street before moving to Seattle in the 1970s.



Steve's clients knew him as a caring and honest agent, and his friends knew him as a gourmet cook, jazz aficionado and avid traveler.



Steve was preceded in death by this parents Robert & Lorna Franz and his siblings, James, Jayne and Robert. He is survived by his wife, Anita Thompson.



A celebration of life in memory of Steve will be held on June 2 at the Eastlake Grill, 2947 Eastlake Avenue E, Seattle, at 2:00 p.m.



Sign Steve's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019