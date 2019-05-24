Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Franz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven G. Franz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven G. Franz Obituary
Steven G. Franz

Steven G. Franz passed away on April 11, 2019 following a long illness. Steve ran a successful insurance agency, Quality Risk Management, in the Seattle area for several years.

Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 19, 1943 and grew up in Brooklyn and Queens. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960. After returning from the military he worked on Wall Street before moving to Seattle in the 1970s.

Steve's clients knew him as a caring and honest agent, and his friends knew him as a gourmet cook, jazz aficionado and avid traveler.

Steve was preceded in death by this parents Robert & Lorna Franz and his siblings, James, Jayne and Robert. He is survived by his wife, Anita Thompson.

A celebration of life in memory of Steve will be held on June 2 at the Eastlake Grill, 2947 Eastlake Avenue E, Seattle, at 2:00 p.m.

Sign Steve's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.