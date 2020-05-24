|
Steven 'Mark' Heston
Steven 'Mark' Heston was born July 14, 1954 and died peacefully on April 19, 2020 following complications resulting from a head injury. Mark spent most of his life in the Seattle area and graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1972. After exploring different career paths, Mark found his place driving with the teamsters union for over 20 years. In addition to his best buddy Mr. Mel, Mark leaves behind and is survived by his Mother, Karen Sparling, Daughter Breanna Smith, Grandson Hayden Smith, Sister Teri Coverdale (John), and Brother Scott Heston (Merri). Mark was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020