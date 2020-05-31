Steven Howard LeBaron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Howard LeBaron

Dr. Steven Howard LeBaron passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Steve was born in Phoenix, AZ on May 22, 1942. He received his doctorate degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in May, 1970. His residency and subsequent practice of 30 plus years in Seattle resulted in his love for the city and the state of Washington and the activities associated with it; Scuba Diving, Triathlons, Biking, Hiking, and Climbing. He climbed Mount Rainier twice, loved climbing The Tooth...doing it 50 times, 25 as a solo climber, and mentored over 14 other climbers.

Steve was smart, athletic, and a very genuine person who loved life and lived it to the fullest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved