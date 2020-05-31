Steven Howard LeBaron



Dr. Steven Howard LeBaron passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Steve was born in Phoenix, AZ on May 22, 1942. He received his doctorate degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in May, 1970. His residency and subsequent practice of 30 plus years in Seattle resulted in his love for the city and the state of Washington and the activities associated with it; Scuba Diving, Triathlons, Biking, Hiking, and Climbing. He climbed Mount Rainier twice, loved climbing The Tooth...doing it 50 times, 25 as a solo climber, and mentored over 14 other climbers.



Steve was smart, athletic, and a very genuine person who loved life and lived it to the fullest.



