Steven Jon Oaks, beloved father, husband & friend, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at his home on Mercer Island, WA, after a year-long battle with Ewing Sarcoma. He was surrounded by those he loved most in this world, his children, Abigail Grace Oaks, Madeleine McGuire Oaks & William Riley Oaks and his spouse of 30 years, Christine D. Oaks.



He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, William F. Oaks & Alice M. Oaks. He is survived by dear sister, Elizabeth A. Oaks Siedhoff (Thomas Siedhoff); brother-in-law, Michael T. Kapps;



nieces, Katherine Rudersdorf (Andrew) and Sarah Albrecht (Michael), Emma Fritz-Kapps; nephew Michael Fritz-Kapps; and adored grand-niece, Madison Rudersdorf; and grand-nephew, Benjamin Albrecht.



Steve was a Midwesterner, born and raised in Wichita, KS. He studied at Creighton University earning a BS, 1986 & JD, 1989. He also earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern Univ. in 1999. His career in Tax and Private Wealth Mgmt included affiliations with Arthur Andersen-Mpls, Price-Waterhouse-Chicago, US Bank, Quellos, Blackrock & UBS.



His connection and commitment to clients was very personal to Steve and he leaves many good friends among his client group.



He was an enthusiastic golfer at both Sahalee C.C. where he served as Board VP Finance & Club President and at Overlake C.C. A 14 year resident of Seattle, preceded by 7 years in Glenview (Chicago) IL, he leaves scores of friends near and far who will remember his energy, sense of humor, love of travel & unique ability to transform any routine social gathering into a memorable event. His greatest love and devotion was always his children and family and his loss is deeply felt by those to whose care and security he was always so thoroughly committed.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Loggers, the staff of SCCA, particularly Sydne Gomez and Erin Shade, for their devoted medical care over the past year along with the many oncology nurses at UWMC who were truly angels of mercy in delivering care to him and the family during his many admissions.



Memorial Services for Saturday, March 16th is being planned. Details to follow.



